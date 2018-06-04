Whoa! Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, to be hosted by Kamal Haasan, will be LAUNCHED on this date!

Earlier we had reported that Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is all set to hit our small screens very soon. In fact, we even got a glimpse of the promo featuring Kamal Haasan giving a warning to all his viewers. While the recently released trailer is an extension of the earlier teaser, the treat for fans will be the date that the show will be launched. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 will be launched on June 17.

A week away from its release, we hear that Season 2 will feature celebrities like actress Simran, Kasthuri, Oviya, Power star Srinivasan, actor Bharat among others as a part of the controversial reality show. As mentioned before, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is expected to feature around 15 celebrities. While the names will be revealed only on the day of the launch, Kamal Haasan had earlier revealed that the Bigg Boss will have as many as 60 cameras.

While the earlier promo featured a new angle to the story of a man pushing a woman and running on a road, this time we will see a second twist in his role in the extended version. Bigg Boss Tamil 2, which will be launched on June 17, has assigned audiences the ‘task’ of guessing who is the hero and who is the villain.

Just like its Hindi counterpart, that has acquired immense fame, the Tamil Bigg Boss too turned out to be one of the most controversial and popular shows on TV. The show, that has been created in many other languages and the recent being Marathi, will be aired on Vijay Television network. The last season of the show ended in October last year.