WHOA! Beyonce to belt out HIT TRACKS at Isha Ambani – Anand Piramal’s grand wedding in Udaipur

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After the lavish weddings of Deepika PadukoneRanveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas, businessman Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani will be tying the knot with Anand Piramal in Udaipur. The lavish wedding will see everyone from politics to business families to Bollywood stars enjoying the grand week of the wedding festivities. B-town celebs including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Karan Johar and others have headed to Udaipur. One of the biggest artistes of all time, Beyonce, is scheduled to perform at the sangeet ceremony. Yes, you read that right!

Guests are being flown in on 100 chartered flights for the three-day festivities including sangeet, dance and pre-wedding functions. As per reports, the wedding guests will be given an app to map out the wedding activities which includes a private concert by Beyonce.

Shankar Mahadevan, Amit Trivedi and Parthiv Gohil are all set to perform at the sangeet ceremony. It is also reported that music maestro AR Rahman is likely to perform at the grand reception on December 15 in Mumbai.

