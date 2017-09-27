WHOA! Amy Jackson to debut on US TV show Supergirl as Saturn Girl

The line between Hollywood and Bollywood is getting blurred as many stars from India are finding opportunities abroad. With Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan Khan, Ali Fazal, Nimrat Kaur starring in movies and TV shows in the west, another actress has found a big opportunity in US.

Amy Jackson, who is awaiting the release of 2.0, is all set to make her U.S. debut with Melissa Benoist’s superhero show, Supergirl. The British-born actress will make her debut in a recurring role as Imra Ardeen, a.k.a Saturn Girl in the show. Her character will be kind, smart, and a strong-willed hero who uses her telekinetic ability to help those in need. Imra Adreen was born on Titan, one of Saturn’s moons. She will arrive on Earth to help Melissa Benoist’s Supergirl in the fight with one of the biggest threats in National City.

In the comics, Saturn Girl is one of the founding members of the Legion of Super-Heroes in the 31st century. She was also the first female character to lead a super-team in comic book history. The third season of Supergirl will begin on October 9 in the US.

On the film front, Amy Jackson will be next seen in 2.0, the sequel to Robot starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.