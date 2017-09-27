“We’ve sent Kangana Ranaut a criminal legal notice” – Zarina Wahab jumps to Hrithik Roshan’s defence

This is not a good time to be Kangana Ranaut. Not only has her ambitious project Simran sunk without a trace, her true confessions of past love affairs have also made her lose face. While other victims of Kangana’s tongue-lashing namely Hrithik Roshan and Adhyayan Suman have chosen to stay mum, Aditya Pancholi and his wife Zarina have just sent off criminal and civil defamation notices to Ms Ranaut.

Zarina Wahab always known to be kind-hearted is on this occasion all for teaching Ranaut a lesson. “She really crossed all limits. Kya zaroorat tthi yeh sab baatein karne ki film promotion ke liye (what was the need to talk about her past affairs to promote her film)? She would have let the past bury itself in the mud instead of flinging mud on people who once mattered to her. She should’ve let her work speak for her instead of digging up past affairs thereby compromising not just herself but also several other individuals and families.”

Zarina also stands up in defence of Hrithik Roshan and his father. “The Roshans are such dignified cultured people. They don’t deserve to be dragged through the mud in this way. I’ve known Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan for years. We’ve worked together in films. He is a gentleman and a kind co-star. And so is Hrithik. Whenever he sees me entering the room he stands up out of respect.”

But most inexcusable was Kangana Ranaut bringing in Zarina and Aditya Pancholi’s children into the unsavoury picture. Says Zarina, “She really crossed the line when she brought my daughter Sana into the picture. Her lie that she is younger than my daughter Sana has been exposed and both Aditya and I felt she needs to apologize for dragging my daughter’s name into her publicity campaign….You know I can’t understand this attitude of ingratitude. I am the kind of person who would be indebted to someone for a glass of water. She seems to have forgotten how much my husband and I did for her when she was new in Mumbai. Nirmal (Aditya Pancholi’s real name) really went out of his way to introduce her to producers. I don’t think he did even a fraction of this for own daughter’s career.”

Why did Zarina help Kangana Ranaut knowing about the affair with her husband? Zarina clarifies, “Let me make it very clear I only helped Kangana until I got to know about the affair. I am kind but I am not stupid. When she first came to Mumbai I even allowed her to stay in a flat owned by us. After I got to know of how she was repaying my hospitality I warned Nirmal that this girl will quickly move on once she gets work in the film industry.”

So what do Zarina and her husband want from Ms Ranaut? “Only a public apology for all the hurt and slander she has caused. Did you hear what she had to say to Barkha Dutt? Such lies! And for what purpose? She is such a capable artiste and has become so successful. What is the point in hurting those people who were important to her at some point in life? Just because they don’t matter to her any longer?”