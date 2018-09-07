WELCOME ZAIN KAPOOR: Shahid Kapoor tweets his baby boy’s name, asks for blessings and wishes

Shahid Kapoor became a dad to a baby boy on September 5 and his fans were overjoyed! His wife Mira Rajput Kapoor was admitted to a suburban hospital a few hours ago and well, Kapoors’ bundle of joy came along sending waves of cheer amongst the family. As wishes pour in for the newest entrant of Kapoor Khandaan, Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter to announce the name of his child. He wrote, “Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all.” So, it is great to know that big sister Misha’s younger brother will be called Zain! Shahid is on cloud nine now and he deserves all the happiness in the world. Here is what he tweeted:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput became parents for the first time about two years ago. Misha Kapoor was born on August 26, 2016. It is great that now she has a younger brother to play with! Shahid and Misha were spotted last night as they visited Zain at the city hospital. We know how protective and guarded Shahid is about his kids. He did not let paps click Misha till they were ready to reveal her picture themselves. Both Mira and Shahid have advocated the need of privacy when it comes to media prying over celeb kids. Let’s hope though they release his picture soon. We can’t wait to see how Misha’s lil bro looks!

Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all. ❤️???? — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 7, 2018

