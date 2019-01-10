Wedding bells in Anil Kapoor’s family again in 2019?

After elder daughter Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with her long-standing boyfriend Anand Ahuja, it’s time for the younger daughter Rhea in Anil Kapoor’s family to make it official with her boyfriend Karan Boolani. Says a source close to the Kapoors, “Rhea seemed in no mood to solemnize her relationship. Anil is not the kind of father who pressurizes his children for anything. Since Rhea wanted to take her time, Sonam got married first.”

But now Rhea is agreeable to the marriage. Sources say Karan Boolani and Rhea Kapoor will marry in the later part of 2019. “Anil has already accepted Karan as part of his family. He is as close to Karan as he is to Sonam’s husband Anand. Marriage would be just a formality but one that Anil is looking forward to,” says the family friend.

Significantly, Anil Kapoor and Karan Boolani recently came together to co-produce the Netflix series Selection Day. Unlike Sonam’s Anand, Karan Boolani is keen on joining the Kapoors’ family business of films.

