The wax statue of this LATE ACTRESS to grace Madame Tussauds museum

The very moment one utters the name of the legendary actress Madhubala, one is reminded of the magnetically stunning smile which became her trademark over the years. The aura of her mesmerizing beauty was recognized globally when Madhubala was featured in one of the popular American Magazine ‘Theatre Arts’ in 1952. The Indian government even had a commemorative postage stamp which featured her, and was issued by the Indian Post in 2008.

It’s the very same (late) Madhubala who will now be one of the attractions in ‘Madame Tussauds’ (Delhi). Hers would be the first wax figure from the classical world of Indian cinema which will be displayed at ‘Madame Tussauds’ (Delhi), which will be opened later this year. The said wax figure of Madhubala will be styled from her most admired ‘Anarkali’ character from the all-time classic Mughal-E-Azam.

Speaking on the occasion Anshul Jain (General Manager-Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt Ltd), said, “We are glad to have the figure of Madhubala at Madame Tussauds (Delhi), she still continues to rule the hearts of billions of fans in the nation. We are sure that her magnetic beauty will attract her fans to click a selfie and relive a special moment with her and be transported back to the golden era of cinema.”

Besides Madhubala, the other Bollywood stars who will be having their wax figures at Madame Tussauds (Delhi) includes the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Asha Bhosle and Shreya Ghoshal.