WATCH: Tigmanshu Dhulia reveals why he is playing Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Aanand L Rai’s film

Shah Rukh Khan has been keeping very busy with his hectic schedule. Currently, SRK is shooting for Aanand L Rai’s next film in which he plays the role of a dwarf. The shooting began in the month of May in Mumbai. The security on the sets has been beefed up to closely guard SRK’s look in the film.

In relation to the film, it was learnt that filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia will be playing the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s father. Speaking about his role, Tigmanshu said recently, “I do very few films as an actor but when a filmmaker friend feels that I can do justice to the certain role — and when I need some money — then only I do a film. It’s a very technical film in which SRK is playing a character of dwarf so I wanted to see how it is made because when Kamal Hassan (Appu Raja) did it, that time he did that with folded legs and VFX facility also wasn’t available.”

At the trailer launch of his upcoming directorial Raagdesh, Tigmanshu further added, “So, to know that process, I did this film. It’s a very time-consuming movie where you have to give the best effort because you have to shoot each shot with 3 to 4 different approaches and in each day they only complete one scene so it’s a hard film to make, but they are giving their best effort for that.”

Aanand L Rai’s untitled directorial also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Meanwhile, Tigmanshu Dhulia’s upcoming film Raagdesh features Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Mohit Marwah in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on July 28.