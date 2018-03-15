WATCH: Salman Khan shares the logo of Race 3 in style

Salman Khan is really having a good time working on Race 3. After the release of Tiger Zinda Hai, the actor dived into the shoot for Race 3. They are currently on their last schedule and it is being shot in Abu Dhabi. Today, Salman and the team had special surprise for the fans.

Sharing the logo, Salman Khan surprised all the fans with the video. The motion picture features the logo action franchise, preceding which the words ‘On your marks, Get set, Ready, Go!’ feature setting off the thrill. He simply captioned it, “3 months to go … #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @skfilmsOfficial @tips @rameshtaurani @remodsouza @jacquelinef143 @iambobbydeol @anilskapoor @saqibsaleem @shahdaisy.”

Race 3 will be taking the action and thrill a notch higher in the third franchise. The logo too is edgier and promises an action bonanza this Eid.

This film brings back the super hit jodi of 2014’s Kick as Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are seen sharing screen space for the second time. There has been immense anticipation amongst the audience to witness the duo on screen again.

Race 3 is one of the most awaited movies of 2018 because the audience will be able to watch Salman Khan in action once again. Apart from Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez and now Anil Kapoor have joined the team. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, and Daisy Shah.

Directed by Remo D’souza and produced by Salman Khan Films and Tips, Race 3 is slated to release on Eid 2018.

