WATCH: MS Dhoni learns Lungi Dance, not from Shah Rukh Khan but from Prabhu Dheva

Mahendra Singh Dhoni whose life story turned out to be one of the most successful films last year [M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story], recently had a close match with Mumbai Indians. The IPL that saw the win of the latter last evening has now come to an end and now, the star cricketer of the country, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is wrapping up his endorsements.

The popular skipper who is one of the faces for the bike brand TVS, was recently seen shooting for a commercial with none other than the actor turned filmmaker Prabhu Dheva. Let us remind you that the actor entered the industry as a choreographer and he is one of the most iconic dancers of the country. So ‘jab they met’, the two of them ended up shaking a leg with each other.

In more of what Shah Rukh Khan would like to call ‘Lungi Dance style’, we spotted Prabhu Dheva teaching some steps to MS Dhoni. If you are wondering about the South connection that the cricketer shares, then readers may recall that Dhoni was the captain of Chennai SuperKings, one of the most popular teams in Indian Premiere League, that however got suspended for two years for being involved in a match-fixing controversy.

A video of MS Dhoni and Prabhu Dheva dancing in a lungi is definitely viral material which was shared on social media by fans recently.

