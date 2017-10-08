WATCH: I&B minister Smriti Irani assures safety around the release of Padmavati

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmavati is one of the highly awaited films of 2017. The magnum opus film helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been in the news since the film was announced. But unfortunately, the film is already mired in a lot of controversies.

During the shooting of the film in Jaipur, the members of Karni Sena had vandalized the sets and even slapped Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This was when some reports had suggested that there would be a dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji as in real life they had never met. Post this, another set was vandalized and all of their costumes were burnt down. Then, when the posters were released, Karni Sena burnt them as well. With all of the chaos around the film, it is a worrisome situation for the makers and cast.

But, Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani has assured that the film will have a smooth release. Speaking to Karan Johar at a panel at the World Economic Forum, Smriti Irani said, “I am sure law and order will be under control. The State government will ensure no miscreants disrupt any kind of interaction or display. I don’t envisage any problem. If there is any challenge, the State government will meet it.”

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati is set to release on December 1, 2017.