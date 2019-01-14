“I want to very strongly state that this is a false, malicious and mischievous story” – Rajkumar Hirani DENIES sexual harassment allegations

Yesterday, the Bollywood fraternity was shocked with the sexual harassment allegation made against popular filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. While last week there were reports about his name being dropped out from the posters of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, it seems that the current accusations could be the reason for such a drastic step being taken against the filmmaker. Hirani is accused of harassing a female assistant during the making of Sanju in the recent reports, followed by which, the filmmaker has issued a statement denying these allegations.

In a recent statement released by the official spokesperson of Rajkumar Hirani, the filmmaker has denied the sexual harassment claims made by the complainant adding that it is an attempt to malign his reputation. His statement read, “I was completely shocked when these allegations were brought to my notice about two months back. I had suggested immediately that it is essential to take this matter to any committee or any legal body. The complainant has chosen to go to the media instead. I want to very strongly state that this is a false malicious and mischievous story being spread with the sole intention of destroying my reputation.”

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, known for some biggest blockbusters in Bollywood like 3 Idiots, PK and Munnabhai series, was apparently accused by a woman who was working with him on the film Sanju. The complainant claimed that the filmmaker had passed a sexual remark while she was working for the film in April 2018 and continued to harass her on the sets of the film for the next six months. She has also reportedly stated that she was in dire need of the job owing to her father’s ill health and hence didn’t quit it. As per reports, she sent an email to producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, writer Abhijat Joshi, Chopra’s wife and journalist Anupama Chopra regarding the incident.

Besides Hirani, his lawyer Anand Desai too has clarified about these allegations to the media a day ago wherein he called these accusations as false, scandalous and defamatory.

