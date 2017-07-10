Want to know when the full trailer for Jab Harry Met Sejal will come out? Here are the details

Expect Shah Rukh Khan to come up with a new marketing strategy every time. The superstar is all set for yet another release, his debut collaboration with Imtiaz Ali in Jab Harry Met Sejal. The film featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles hasn’t had a trailer as yet but they have been following the concept of ‘mini trails’.

This idea of mini trails are short video clips that give you a sneak peek into what the film is about, the character sketches and the bond of Harry and Sejal, each portrayed in different videos. From what we hear, this was Shah Rukh Khan’s new marketing strategy to present his film.

On the other hand, Jab Harry Met Sejal also has a full-fledged trailer that the audience is unaware of as of now. Since the mini trails are being released now, the said trailer will only release 10 days before the release of the film and this is how Shah Rukh Khan expects to keep the curiosity around the film alive.

Besides this, just like during his film Raees when he met everyone whose name was Raees, this time around, Shah Rukh Khan visited Ahmedabad to meet the Sejals in the city as a part of the film’s promotions.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a tour guide in Jab Harry Met Sejal and Anushka plays the character of a Gujarati girl who loses her engagement ring. As for the release, it is scheduled to hit the silver screen on August 4.