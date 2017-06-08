Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.06.2017 | 8:21 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Dobaara – See Your Evil Raabta Baahubali 2
follow us on

WAIT. WHAT? Taapsee Pannu to star in the movie adaptation of Shiv Aroor’s book?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Taapsee Pannu to star in the movie adaptation of Shiv Aroor's book

Shiv Aroor recently announced the release of his first novel ‘Operation Jinnah’, a military special force thriller. With the release of the book, many made an observation about the girl on the cover resembling actor Taapsee Pannu.

We have already seen Taapsee playing a spy in the recently released Naam Shabana and now there are speculations about her starring in the movie adaption of the book. The author and the actress recently had an exchange of words on Twitter regarding the same and hinting the audience of a possibility of a movie in making. We have witnessed Taapsee doing some authentic action when she briefly unleashed her action side in Neeraj Pandey’s Baby and also Naam Shabana. However the details of the same are yet to be finalized.

Operation Jinnah is about a girl kidnapped by Pakistani terrorists as the Indian Prime Minister plays a delicate game of politics with Pakistan’s prime minister to get his daughter back. It will be interesting to see if there will be a movie adaptation with Taapsee in the lead so that we get to experience some real action pack performance yet again.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

BREAKING: Magadheera producers reach out of…

"Anupam Kher's film's producer will have to…

Amitabh Bachchan to play the oldest man in…

Anushka Sharma’s next production titled Pari…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's unapologetic…

WOW! Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification