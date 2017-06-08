WAIT. WHAT? Taapsee Pannu to star in the movie adaptation of Shiv Aroor’s book?

Shiv Aroor recently announced the release of his first novel ‘Operation Jinnah’, a military special force thriller. With the release of the book, many made an observation about the girl on the cover resembling actor Taapsee Pannu.

We have already seen Taapsee playing a spy in the recently released Naam Shabana and now there are speculations about her starring in the movie adaption of the book. The author and the actress recently had an exchange of words on Twitter regarding the same and hinting the audience of a possibility of a movie in making. We have witnessed Taapsee doing some authentic action when she briefly unleashed her action side in Neeraj Pandey’s Baby and also Naam Shabana. However the details of the same are yet to be finalized.

Operation Jinnah is about a girl kidnapped by Pakistani terrorists as the Indian Prime Minister plays a delicate game of politics with Pakistan’s prime minister to get his daughter back. It will be interesting to see if there will be a movie adaptation with Taapsee in the lead so that we get to experience some real action pack performance yet again.