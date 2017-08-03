Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 03.08.2017 | 8:53 PM IST

WAIT, WHAT? Sunny Leone’s condom ads upset Goa legislators, demand a ban

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Sunny Leone’s condom ads upset Goa legislators, demand a ban

Sunny Leone has often been dragged into controversies in the past owing to her life as a porn-star. While we thought that we have let bygones be bygones, the case seems to be different. Reportedly, the condom ads featuring Sunny Leone has irked Goa legislation who have now demanded a drastic legal action to be taken against the same.

These advertisements that are displayed on the Kadamba bus transport services are a part of the contract between the contraception company and the corporation. Talking about the same, Congress MLA from St Andres Francis Silveira apparently termed the ads as ‘shameful’ at the Goa Legislative Assembly and hence has demanded them to not be displayed publicly. He further added that these buses are used by young minds like students and hence it should be refrained from being used in these transport services etc.

Besides Sunny Leone, there is just one more Bollywood celebrity who endorses condoms, Ranveer Singh.

