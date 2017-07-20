WAIT, WHAT? Sooraj Pancholi to learn seven different dance forms for Prabhu Dheva’s next

While we haven’t seen much of Sooraj Pancholi after his debut in Hero, we hear that the newbie actor has signed a few films. One amongst them is with the renowned dancer-filmmaker Prabhu Dheva and it isn’t surprising at all to know that the film will have dance as one of its most important elements. But what is further intriguing is that Sooraj Pancholi will be learning several dance forms for the same.

In fact, it has been learnt that Sooraj is quite well versed with dancing. And now it is being said that the actor will be learning seven different forms of dancing for a particular song in the film. A source informed, “Sooraj loves dancing and is also keen on exploring new dance styles. For the song, the actor is learning seven different forms such as hip-hop, street style, tap dance and freehand Bollywood style, to name a few.”

Further talking about the prep, the actor has apparently already kick started the same for the film. The source added, “Sooraj will start shooting for the film in September, but has already started training for the same. He dedicates six to seven hours every day and is being trained by a well-known choreographer. Being a diehard fan of Prabhu Dheva, the actor is looking forward to working with him.”

On the other hand, Sooraj commented on the same, saying, “I will get to learn a lot about dance and it will also help me to be a better performer. I will be learning few different styles of dance for a song in the movie. I am excited and already having fun learning these styles. I personally love dancing and glad my next movie has a lot of it. I am also looking forward to work with Prabhu Dheva sir because I will learn so much from him.”