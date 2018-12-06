Wait, does the new ‘Aankh Marey’ track from Simmba have a hidden announcement of Golmaal 5?

Earlier today the new remixed version of the popular track ‘Aankh Marey’ dropped and the music video featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan is already picking up steam. While most are happily enjoying the track and the fresh moves, we noticed a hidden detail that might just be a hint to something that is coming next. Keeping up with the format of Marvel trailer and films having hidden Easter eggs to past films, character or for that matter even alluding to new characters that will be introduced the new track from Simmba seems to have done just that. In fact, in a sequence where Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Deshmukh and Kunal Khemu are seen, the quartet clearly flashes a five fingered open palm pose. Now, while this pose may not seem that unlikely, we can’t help but wonder if this was a hidden announcement of Golmaal 5!

For those still wondering why we say this, well back in 2010 in the run up to the release of Golmaal 3, the lead cast of the film was seen in various promotional materials holding out three fingers to denote the third instalment of the franchise. Similarly earlier this year, while announcing Golmaal 4 the cast of the film yet again featured the same pose, but this time holding out four fingers. Interestingly, in the music ‘Aankh Marey’ video the four members of Golmaal who are introduced with Tusshar recreating the score in his voice from the Golmaal franchise, are seen holding out five fingers! Now, this is just too obvious to be a coincidence and begets the question of whether the music video does, in fact, hide an announcement of Golmaal 5.

While an official announcement of the next instalment in the Golmaal franchise is expected to be out soon, we guess till then we will just have to wait. As for the film Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty the film stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. Slated to hit screens later in December this year, the film will also see Ajay Devgn making a special appearance reprising his role of Bajirao Singham from the Singham series.