WAIT. WHAT? Babumoshai Bandookbaaz to be shot in the film’s protagonist Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s village

Recently the makers released the first look of the much delayed film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. Although a major portion of the film is complete, the important climax sequence which is pending will be shot soon and in a special location. We say so, because it will be shot in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s village Budhana.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, which was initially to be shot in Bengal, later changed its venue post several protests. The Kushan Nandy directorial that has been in the making for over three years has been extensively shot in Uttar Pradesh and now with the film going to Budhana, the filmmaker is looking forward for the same.

Talking about it, Kushan revealed that the said sequence has action and the venue is apt for the requirements. Apparently, they had purposely left this scene for the end and it was on Nawazuddin’s suggestion that they came across this place in Budhana.

On the other hand, Kushan also spoke about an intriguing incident about shooting in a train without tickets. He added that they were shooting in undercover style with hidden cameras as they hid it from the ticket collectors. Eventually they were caught by a cop in plain clothes but the officer let go of them after clicking a picture with Nawaz.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz faced several setbacks since its release, from change of location to change of actress. While Chitrangda Singh was brought on board for the leading lady, a year ago she walked away after major fallout with Kushan Nandy over an intimate scene, after which Bengali actress Bidita Bag was locked in for the role.