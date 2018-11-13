Wagah Border to be recreated in Ludhiana for Salman Khan starrer Bharat

Salman Khan has a very jam-packed work schedule. The actor is shooting for Bigg Boss 12 and Bharat simultaneously. Salman, last weekend, left for Ludhiana to begin the next schedule of Ali Abbas Zafar directorial after wrapping the film in Mumbai. Now, it has been learnt that a huge Wagah Border set has been built for the film in Ludhiana.

As per the story, it will be shown in different decades and the story will evolve accordingly. Due to security reasons, the film could not be shot at Wagah Border. So, the makers have recreated the set in Ludhiana to shoot some of the crucial scenes. The actor will be shooting in the beautiful city for the next couple of days along with Katrina Kaif.

Salman Khan will be sporting five different looks in the film. Bharat revolves around the story of a son’s promise to his father during the 1947 India-Pakistan partition. With Salman and Katrina playing the lead roles in the movie, Bharat will also see an ensemble cast of actors like Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

