Vivek Oberoi spearheads education for rural India

Known to evolve with the changing means of entertainment, Vivek Oberoi is a man with a large generous heart. He has been trending on social media throughout the year for the charitable causes he actively supports.

The actor, who has worked closely with several NGOs, has decided to campaign for yet another humanitarian cause. Vivek has decided to end this year on a positive note by lending his voice to the Friends of Tribal Society, a voluntary organization dedicated to uplift the underprivileged rural India, by providing them healthcare and basic education.

Not just that. Considering his dedication towards the cause, Vivek has also been invited as a chief guest to a musical evening in association with the NGO. With his experience in the area of education, Vivek will be encouraging the organization to achieve their target of eliminating illiteracy.

Vivek Oberoi, whilst making plans to launch his own production house, is also working towards many social causes from women empowerment to providing facilities for underprivileged children. The father of two has always maintained that he believes in giving back to the society and continues to campaign for it.