Vivek Oberoi is all set to take on a South star and how!

Be it Maya Bhai from Shootout at Lokhandwala, gangster-turned-politician Pratap Ravi in Rakht Charitra, gangster Chandu in Company or the evil Kaal in the superhero franchise Krrish 3, Vivek Oberoi has always managed to pull off grey characters with élan. The actor, who seems to be fascinated by the grey zone, is all set to be the anti-hero once again this year.

The twist in the tale is that Vivek Oberoi will be portraying two distinct characters. The actor will be seen locking horns with South star Ajith Kumar in the biggest Tamil film this year, Vivegam and will also be making his debut on the digital platform with his much-awaited web series, Excel Entertainment’s ‘Power Play’ to be released globally on Amazon, in which he plays the pivotal character.

A source close to the actor says, “Vivek Oberoi has always enjoyed positive response and reactions for his anti-hero roles. While he enjoys doing comedies as well, he finds negative characters or roles with grey shades more challenging that are drastically different from the kind of person he is in real life.”