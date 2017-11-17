Vivek Oberoi to release an anti-tobacco video on 'International No Tobacco Day'!" /> ">

Vivek Oberoi is known to support varied social causes and has been a part of some extensive campaigns. Now, on the occasion of ‘International No Tobacco Day’ (November 17), the actor is all to create a video featuring him, to raise his voice against the detrimental vice that plagues a huge section of the Indian population.

While the actor has been associated with philanthropy work for over a decade and a half, he currently also serves as the anti-tobacco spokesperson for World Health Organization.

Vivek Oberoi has worked closely with Cancer Patients Aid Association and strived to spread awareness about the health risks of tobacco. Urging people to quit tobacco, the versatile actor is of the view that between cancer and life, the latter is the easier choice.

Speaking on the tobacco video, the actor said, “As a public figure, I feel the need to talk about this on an online platform and address it as a serious issue. Cancer caused by tobacco can be avoided simply by quitting. I’m proud to be associated with organizations that are working in the direction to make addicts choose life over tobacco.”