Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 17.11.2017 | 11:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ittefaq Tiger Zinda Hai Golmaal Again Julie 2 Padmavati Qarib Qarib Singlle
follow us on

Vivek Oberoi to release an anti-tobacco video on ‘International No Tobacco Day’!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vivek Oberoi to release an anti-tobacco video on 'International No Tobacco Day'!

Vivek Oberoi is known to support varied social causes and has been a part of some extensive campaigns. Now, on the occasion of ‘International No Tobacco Day’ (November 17), the actor is all to create a video featuring him, to raise his voice against the detrimental vice that plagues a huge section of the Indian population.

While the actor has been associated with philanthropy work for over a decade and a half, he currently also serves as the anti-tobacco spokesperson for World Health Organization.

Vivek Oberoi has worked closely with Cancer Patients Aid Association and strived to spread awareness about the health risks of tobacco. Urging people to quit tobacco, the versatile actor is of the view that between cancer and life, the latter is the easier choice.

Speaking on the tobacco video, the actor said, “As a public figure, I feel the need to talk about this on an online platform and address it as a serious issue. Cancer caused by tobacco can be avoided simply by quitting. I’m proud to be associated with organizations that are working in the direction to make addicts choose life over tobacco.”

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

">

Akshaye Khanna lands in trouble for smoking…

">

Director Kalpana Lajmi rushed to ICU; Aamir…

">

Tom Alter loses his battle to skin cancer,…

">

Shilpa Shetty joins Varun Dhawan, Emraan…

Vivek Oberoi to release an anti-tobacco video on 'International No Tobacco Day'!" /> ">

Varun Dhawan takes ‘1 Small Step for…

">

Vivek Oberoi talks about his Tamil debut

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification