Vivek Oberoi gifts new house to acid attack survivor on Women’s Day

Actor-philanthropist Vivek Oberoi believes in giving back to the society. Earlier we had mentioned that the actor is planning on doing something special for the female employees of his company. Now he continues his social work and went a step further as he decided to present an acid attack survivor with a unique gift.

Marking the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, Vivek Oberoi gifted Lata, an acid attack survivor a new house. Introducing his colleagues at Karrm Infrastructure to Lalita, Vivek gave her a job offer and also bought her a new house. The generous actor is also taking her to counseling sessions to enable her to begin a new life.

Vivek says, “When I met her, I got to know that she is looking for a job. Since I found her talented, I offered her one in my company. Also, when I learnt that she stays in a rented apartment, as a responsible citizen, I decided to gift her a house through my affordable housing company.”