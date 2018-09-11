Vivek Agnihotri and Swara Bhasker engage in TWITTER WAR; Twitter locks Vivek’s account

Swara Bhasker is known to fearlessly voice her opinion especially concerning the socio-political situation in the country and is not afraid of sparking controversies in the process. The movies she does also reflect her attitude towards women, society and liberation in general. She recently took to Twitter to opine on the current news of a Kerala MLA calling a nun prostitute for levelling charges on a bishop. Swara wrote that she was ashamed and disgusted by this slut shaming. Out of nowhere, filmmaker and screen writer Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to mock her but he did not stop at that. He tried to slut shame Bhasker as he wrote, “Where is the placard – #MeTooProstituteNun” he took a jibe at an important #MeToo movement and dismissed Swara’s point in turn slut shaming her. Swara did not back down and retorted with an angry tweet.

Swara Bhasker wrote, “Vivek. Just want to point out that you are using the trauma of women who are rape survivors to slut shame and abuse in public a woman you don’t like. In the rare moments of sanity that may visit your brain – otherwise unhinged with hate- think about how low that is.” Vivek did not back down from this and called the Veere Di Wedding actress ‘fake’ and ‘melodramatic’. He wrote, “Swara. Stop this fake melodrama. What was your gang thinking when you were running #MeTooUrbanNaxals to support those who have been raping not just young girls but the entire country for last 50 yrs. Keep your fakeness to yourself. #StupidLiberals.”

Swara immediately complained to Twitter authorities and had Vivek’s account locked and made sure he deletes all the vile tweets to her. This act was lauded by her fans. Swara thanked Twitter for its timely action and wrote, “Thank you @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport 4 taking cognisance of @vivekagnihotri ‘s abusive tweet. And making him delete it! No tolerance 4 cyber bullying & abuse of women on public platforms! (Or private – but one thing at a time) Thank u #SayNoToBullying.”

