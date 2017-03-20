Vishal-Shekhar and Badshah to Rock Danube Wedding

The much anticipated Danube Wedding of Adel-Sana on the dream cruise liner on the mediterranean sea is becoming one of the biggest extravaganzas ever. The latest to join the long list of big celebrities is the news that superstar musical duo Vishal-Shekhar and rapper par excellence Badshah will be performing live for the guests on Board the luxury cruise liner.

There is no doubt that the addition of powerhouse performers like Vishal-Shekhar and Badshah has surely added a blockbuster musical touch to the wedding of the year. Juhi Chawla, Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen, Dia Mirza, Gauahar Khan and many other celebrities have reportedly confirmed their presence for the four day fun filled fiesta on the sea of Spain, France and Italy. Watch this space for more exciting announcements.