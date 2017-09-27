Vishal Bhardwaj’s next film based on Osama bin Laden post 9/11 is titled Abbottabad

After Rangoon, Vishal Bhardwaj is all set to take on another interesting project. It has been learned that the filmmaker will be directing an adaptation of Adrian Levy and Cathy Scott-Clark’s non-fiction book, ‘The Exile: The Flight of Osama Bin Laden’.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s movie, titled Abbottabad, will be produced by the filmmaker and Junglee Pictures. They had previously collaborated on Talvar, based on the killings of Aarushi Talwar and Hemraj Banjade in 2008. The book gives an insider’s account of Al-Qaida’s leader Osama Bin Laden’s movements after 9/11 attacks on the United States of America. It is about the history of the terrorist network, from 2001 to the present and reveals a dark web of familial and political machinations.

Abbottabad is touted as a prequel to Katheryn Bigelow’s award-winning Hollywood film, Zero Dark Thirty, which was about the US mission to kill Laden in 2011. According to the reports, Abbottabad will be told from a guard named Ibrahim’s perspective who was protecting Osama Bin Laden at the house in Abbottabad.