Vishal Bhardwaj and Nikhil Advani are bereaved

Life is fickle, little do we know when death comes knocking. Well for filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj and Nikhil Advani the same holds true as both filmmakers lost their mothers suddenly. While Bhardwaj’s mother Satya passed away on Sunday morning, Advani’s mother Rekha passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest on Saturday night.

Present at Bhardwaj’s mother’s funeral that took place at Oshiwara crematorium were Gulzar, Abhishek Chaubey, Honey Trehan and Abbas Tyrewala. On the other hand, Nikkhil Advani performed the last rights for his mother at a South Mumbai crematorium that saw the crew of his currently underproduction film Satyameva Jayate pay their respects.

We at Bollywood Hungama send out our solemn condolence to both the filmmakers in their trying hour.

Also Read : REVEALED: Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan are the leading ladies of Vishal Bhardwaj’s next film