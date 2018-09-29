Vishal Bhardwaj to direct a Netflix series based on the cult novel Midnight’s Children by Salman Rushdie

We all know the unconventional films that Vishal Bhardwaj is famous for. The recent one being Pataakha with Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan playing leading ladies! And now the filmmaker is keen on exploring a completely different space with web series. We all know that the current trend of digital platform has caught the fancy of many filmmakers and Vishal is one of them. Furthermore, he has taken keen interest in one of the most famous cults, Midnight’s Children by Salman Rushdie and that will reflect in his new project.

To be more specific, Vishal Bhardwaj is joining hands with the renowned streaming site Netflix for his next. The filmmaker is all set to direct a new web series based on the story of Midnight’s Children by Salman Rushdie. A source confirms the same adding, “Vishal Bhardwaj will be directing a web series for Netflix India. The show will continue in his tradition of adapting books for the screen. And this time, it will be based on Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children.”

While this will be Vishal’s first book adaptation for the digital world, the filmmaker has made the Shakespearean trilogy in the past by making the Hindi versions of Macbeth, Hamlet and Othello in the form of Maqbool, Haider and Omkara. The stories were then set in the heartland of India, bringing forth the rustic flavour of small towns and rural areas. On the other hand, details of his new web series are currently kept under wraps. An official announcement on these details is yet to be made.

