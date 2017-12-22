Vishal Bhardwaj to direct Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan’s next

Just a few days ago, there were reports about Honey Trehan directing a film starring Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan. However, the gritty film will have a new director in the form of Vishal Bhardwaj.

While it was being said that Vishal’s next directorial will be Churiya featuring the story of two sisters, now we hear that he has come on board for this KriArj Entertainment production. They, in association with Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures, have taken over the project after they parted ways mutually and amicably with Honey Trehan.

Talking about the same, Vishal said “Due to different artistic visions of the film, Honey (Trehan) and I jointly came to the decision that it would be best if I took over as director and saw it through to the end.”

“Owing to our differences in creative understanding, we have mutually and amicably decided that it would be best for our film if Vishal sir took over as Director,” added Honey.

The yet to be titled film is scheduled to begin shooting from February end next year. And we also hear that Honey Trehan will be collaborating with KriArj Entertainment yet again for a project in association with VB Pictures.