Virat Kohli to host special screening of Anushka Sharma’s Pari

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma definitely make a power couple. Ever since their dating days, they have celebrated each other’s achievements. The couple, who got married in December 2017, continue to cheer each other as they continue to hit milestones. Anushka Sharma has been in very supportive of Virat during the South Africa tournament.

Anushka Sharma, who is promoting Pari, is all set for her third production to release on March 2. As the nation is ready to celebrate Holi, the actress is ready to bring horror drama for the audiences. Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai last night just in time to support his wife.

Now, it has been learnt that Virat Kohli will be hosting a special screening of Anushka Sharma’s Pari on Thursday night. Rather than being a Bollywood night, Virat has invited his close friends for the screening.

Anushka, who is busy shooting for Sui Dhaaga– Made In India, has invited some of her Bollywood friends as well. It will be a private screening with reportedly Rajkumar Hirani being one of the guests.

Pari is Anushka Sharma’s third production after NH10 and Phillauri. It stars Anushka Sharma along with Kahaani actor Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor. The film is set to have a Holi release on March 2, 2018.

