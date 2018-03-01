Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 01.03.2018 | 9:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pari Pad Man Padmaavat Hate Story IV Raid Hichki
follow us on

Virat Kohli to host special screening of Anushka Sharma’s Pari

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma definitely make a power couple. Ever since their dating days, they have celebrated each other’s achievements. The couple, who got married in December 2017, continue to cheer each other as they continue to hit milestones. Anushka Sharma has been in very supportive of Virat during the South Africa tournament.

Virat Kohli to host special screening of Anushka Sharma's Pari

Anushka Sharma, who is promoting Pari, is all set for her third production to release on March 2. As the nation is ready to celebrate Holi, the actress is ready to bring horror drama for the audiences. Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai last night just in time to support his wife.

Now, it has been learnt that Virat Kohli will be hosting a special screening of Anushka Sharma’s Pari on Thursday night. Rather than being a Bollywood night, Virat has invited his close friends for the screening.

Anushka, who is busy shooting for Sui Dhaaga– Made In India, has invited some of her Bollywood friends as well. It will be a private screening with reportedly Rajkumar Hirani being one of the guests.

Pari is Anushka Sharma’s third production after NH10 and Phillauri. It stars Anushka Sharma along with Kahaani actor Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor. The film is set to have a Holi release on March 2, 2018.

Also Read: Shocking transformation! Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt keep it natural, set a refreshing new trend

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Residential complex of Sridevi, Green Acres…

Anushka Sharma’s Pari screening cancelled in…

Shabana Azmi cancels Holi party after…

Ranveer Singh to host a massive Holi party…

Shriya Saran to tie the knot in Udaipur with…

Girl from Papon’s video, Manashi Saharia…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification