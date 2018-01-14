Virat Kohli beats Shah Rukh Khan; emerges as the most valuable celebrity brand

Shah Rukh Khan had a not-so-great and shaky 2017. His first film Raees crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark but was an underperformer. His next release, Jab Harry Met Sejal, meanwhile was a disaster at the box office, which didn’t even cross the Rs. 70 crore mark. And now the superstar has faced another blow. According to a report by Duff & Phelps, a global valuation and corporate finance advisor, Shah Rukh Khan has lost his title as the most valuable celebrity brand in 2017. And it’s Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team and newly wedded hubby of Anushka Sharma, who has taken over the coveted title.

Virat Kohli’s brand value at present amounts to $144 million. Shah Rukh Khan is on second position as his brand value amounted to $106 million, which is down nearly 20% as compared to 2016. Virat’s brand value meanwhile registered a growth of 56% from last year. Duff & Phelps managing director and region leader-India, Japan and Southeast Asia Varun Gupta said that it’s the first time since they started publishing their rankings that SRK has been slipped from top ranking. On the third position is the talented superstar actress Deepika Padukone. Her brand value amounts to $93 million.

As of October 2017, Virat Kohli endorses 20 brands, Shah Rukh Khan endorses 21 brands while Deepika Padukone endorses 23 brands. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar added seven new product brands to his portfolio and his brand value surged a staggering 97% approximately and reached the $47 million mark last year. Young, popular personalities like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and badminton champion P V Sindhu have either risen in the rankings or entered the top 15 list. Apart from Virat Kohli and P V Sindhu, the other sportsperson to feature in this list is cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is on the 13th position with a brand value of $21 million. P V Sindhu is the first female sports personality to feature in this elite list. She occupies the 15th list with a brand value of $15 million.