Vinta Nanda files rape case against Alok Nath

As women around the nation came out with their #MeToo stories about being abused, harassment, raped and molestation, veteran actor Alok Nath was accused of rape by writer Vinta Nanda. A month after making allegations against the actor, Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against Alok Nath under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In her complaint which was filed on October 17, she had alleged that she was drugged and raped by Alok Nath 19 years ago when they were working on a TV show named Tara together.

Over a month ago, in a detailed Facebook post, Vinta Nanda revealed that she was producing and writing for the show and the lead actor would harass women. Vinta did not name the actor in question; the social media has deduced the name of Alok Nath. The veteran actor was the lead actor on the show and has had an image of Sanskari Babuji on camera for several years. Vinta later confirmed that she was indeed talking about Alok Nath if the Sanskaari actor did not make it clear to anyone.

After Vinta’s post went viral, Alok Nath’s wife Ashu Singh had submitted a complaint to seek an FIR against Vinta Nanda for defamation. A week later, Alok Nath filed civil defamation case seeking Re 1 against her as damages. Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court dismissed the case as they found that neither of them could claim that the Facebook post had defamed them.