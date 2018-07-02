Vinod Kambli and wife punch Ankit Tiwari’s father at a mall over alleged assault, complaint lodged

Bollywood music composer and singer Ankit Tiwari got into a scuffle with cricketer Vinod Kambli and wife Andrea at a mall in Mumbai on Sunday. There was a brawl at the mall between Vinod-Andrea and Ankit’s father RK Tiwari which occurred after Andrea complained that Mr. Tiwari inappropriately touched her. Vinod allegedly punched Mr Tiwari (59) and Andrea took out her sandal to beat him up. Bangur Nagar police got involved in the case after a formal complaint was filed by the music composer’s family. ANI reported, “Singer Ankit Tiwari’s father RK Tiwari filed a police complaint at Bangur Nagar Police Station yesterday alleging he was punched by the wife of cricketer Vinod Kambli in a mall.”

Kambli and Andrea told press that they were at the Game Zone, a crowded public place, where Andrea caught hold of an old man’s hand brushing against her body inappropriately and after getting caught in the act he pushed her away. Later at the food court, two brothers Ankit and Ankur confronted Vinod and wife and threatened them. Post this; they got into a scuffle, according to the Kamblis. Meanwhile, the Tiwaris have another version of the incident. According to them, their father approached Vinod and he passed a woman while reaching out to him. Before he knew anything the woman was hurling abuses and threatening to hit. Well, according to the Tiwari brothers, their father gets disoriented after he got a heart attack and is being wrongly accused by Andrea.

We trust the police to get to the bottom of this matter. Stay tuned for more updates.