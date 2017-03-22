Vinay Pathak and Lara Dutta Bhupathi reunite for Bheegi Basanti’s next production venture

After the appreciation and the success that Chalo Dilli got, the stunning actress cum producer Lara Dutta Bhupathi has teamed up yet again with the extremely talented actor Vinay for an untitled film. After Chalo Dilli, this will be Lara Dutta Bhupathi’s second production venture under her banner ‘Bheegi Basanti Entertainment’.

The said film, which will be directed by the National Award winning director Sushil Rajpal, spans an NRI single mother’s emotional journey through the heartland of India in search of the anonymous donor who fathered her son. Speaking about the film producer Lara says, “We, at ‘Bheegi Basanti Entertainment’ have been on the lookout for another story that had the same humour and emotional connect that Chalo Dilli had. And, have finally found that with a script that National Award winning director Sushil Rajpal has brought us. It is liberating and refreshing to pursue great stories and bring them alive on celluloid through challenging and lovable characters and most importantly to make people laugh and cry at the same time. Vinay is a fabulous actor and co-star and I find it invigorating and thoroughly enjoyable to share the screen with him”.

The film is slated to go on floors by June 2017.