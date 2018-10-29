Me Too: Vikas Bahl’s survivor wants her name dropped from the DEFAMATION suit

Vikas Bahl has been accused of sexual misconduct over the last three years by a woman who worked for his company which he owned with Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. Following the Me Too movement in India, Phantom was dissolved and both Kashyap and Motwane came out in open about this and slammed Bahl publicly who slapped a defamation case on everyone including Motwane, Kashyap and the survivor. The matter is in court and first hearing took place post the same, the survivor who wishes to remain anonymous claimed that she wanted the defamation charges dropped.

In a statement she said, “I had an extremely deleterious effect on my professional and personal life and on my mental and emotional health. I do not wish to relive any further what has transpired and I request that my presence in this proceeding be dispensed with and I dropped as a party. The absence of a written complaint or FIR does not and cannot take away from the truth of my statements. Why I have not made a police complaint is plain to see if one considers how formal process has failed to achieve any measure of accountability and lead only to the further victimisation of sexual assault survivors.”

Bahl’s counsel has made it clear that this is a smear campaign against his client who has been wrongly accused. Vikas Bahl has indirectly blamed Motwane and Kashyap for harbouring an agenda for running his reputation. While Vikas’s case is ongoing, Sajid Khan, Nana Patekar, Alok Nath and other perpetuators are fighting to prove their innocence but industry has woken up to the ugly reality of what happens behind the closed doors and therefore will not let anyone proven sex offender go.

