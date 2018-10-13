Vikas Bahl’s ex-wife BLASTS Kangana Ranaut; questions media’s coverage of #MeToo

The past few weeks have seen many Indian celebrities and film personalities being named in the ongoing #MeToo movement. In fact, ever since Tanushree Dutta spilled the beans on the harassment she faced on sets of the film Horn Ok Pleassss, numerous others have come out to talk about their instances of harassment. Now responding to Kangana Ranaut‘s claims that Vikas Bahl had harassed her as well, the filmmaker’s ex-wife, Richa Balh lashed out at the Manikarnika actress pointing out loop holes in her claims. If that wasn’t all, Richa also vents out at the media for judging Vikas even before he could clarify his side of the story.

Below is a recreation of Richa’s outburst:

This is going beyond boundaries and tolerance level now .. this is not a #metoo but #meme.. I want to ask all the women- if a man makes you uncomfortable// touches you inappropriately… Would you have a good friendship with that man? Would u not cut ties with that man and make your interactions minimum with that person or you would still giggle, go out wining dining with this person? Or because you want to work with that man, because he’s good at his work … you are willing to bypass this?

Specially when you are strong, fearless gutsy person… I don’t understand this at all!

Here are the loop holes..

1. Nov 2015, at Madhu Masaba wedding .. Kangana did a item number with Vikas .. a special room for her was booked, her entourage was there.. make up, hair, costume, the works.. why would you dance with a dirty man like this and take so much effort to practice and plan the dance? You could have done this easily with anyone else.

2. I read the several messages between you and Vikas wich are extremely friendly till now. With this media opportunity everything changed??

3. Having an affair with a married or an Unmarried man is a woman’s prerogative. You would know that…

4. If she had a problem with an issue why didn’t she speak up then. They know each other so well.. U could have easily told him on his face if u didn’t like this behaviour? She is extremely successful and even if she wasn’t why would she compromise on her values.

5. One of the articles that I read she said she complained to Anurag .. why would u complain to him.. since when has he become the

boss of Vikas?? Why the fierce and vocal fighter for equal rights kept quiet about Vikas if this was such a serious issue. You could have spoken to media or ten other very senior important people? The loop holes are endless.. It’s just pure slander! Please stop this nuisance. It’s so difficult for woman to come out and speak about the harassment and abuse we go through.. don’t make it disrespectful and this media game defeats the entire purpose of truth coming out!

6. Who are you to call anyone .. trophy wives .. they are hardworking career woman.. that doesn’t count is it? So only you can balance career and look good is it? Enough is enough .. stop using Vikas for own vendetta .. it is not cool. The world can see thru it. Please in the god’s name now stop!

7. Not interested in a media battle with you as that’s the thing you mastered and have full advantage of and use your power of being a celeb? You must be having all the time in the world to plot, plan, PR agency and the works… I’m a working woman who has real commitments and I don’t have the time to battle and have a line of assistants to do things for me.. and I do not believe you at all and don’t care about what you have to say.

8. I want to ask the media what authenticity does she have which Vikas doesn’t have? Whose side are you on? Only interested in printing gossip as it’s sells right? You have any idea how you destroy someone life by irresponsibly reporting anything.. anyone as a celebrity status can say anything, is there a free pass for them? You don’t have the ability and intelligence to see what’s going on? How can you without even checking with the person involved just go ahead and print anything?

9. The whole thing is one big mess and a ugly plot in the name of me too! Disgusting! Even though I’m his ex wife.. I cannot bear to this watch this dirty drama! Give the man a chance to prove himself.. let the truth come out before calling him disgraced and what not.. when he will be proved right? What description would you give him then?

