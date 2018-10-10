Vikas Bahl won’t be credited in Ranveer Singh – Kabir Khan’s ’83 film

Queen director Vikas Bahl of Phantom Films has been accused of sexually harassing a former colleague. The four founders of the production house, last week, announced that the company is shutting down. Just a day later, a leading tabloid did an expose on Vikas Bahl and retold the story of the woman who was harassed by the filmmaker. Since then, the filmmaker has denounced by many members of the fraternity including Phantom Films’ Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

With many allegations levelled against Vikas Bahl, it has been learned that Vikas won’t be credited in Ranveer Singh starrer ’83 film. Kabir Khan, who is helming the project, recently spoke to a leading tabloid where he confirmed that the Vikas won’t have credits in the film.

Directed by Kabir Khan, ’83 will bring to light one of the most important events in the Indian cricket history. The film will be shot at real locations and will be going on floors early next year. While Ranveer Singh will play the role of Indian Cricket team’s then captain Kapil Dev, the film will be backed by a powerful support cast. The casting of the other cricket players is yet in process. The 1983 world cup has been a celebratory milestone in the history of Indian Cricket.