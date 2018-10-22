Vikas Bahl responds to IFTDA’s show cause notice; denies all sexual harassment allegations against him

Vikas Bahl, who has been accused of sexual harassment by a former employee from now dissolved Phantom Films, has responded to the show cause notice sent to him by Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA). In the letter sent to IFTDA, Queen director has addressed the sexual harassment allegations made against him stating that they are “false, malicious, motivated”.

The letter reads:

“I deny all the alleged sexual harassment charges levelled against me and as stated in your said notice. These alleged charges are not only false, erroneous, malicious, motivated but have no factual basis.

Further, you may also note that till date neither has any criminal complaint been filed against me in respect of the alleged sexual harassment charges nor have I been called upon by any investigation agency for investigation with respect to the same. The allegations levelled against me merely anonymous and hearsay. Thus, I am presumed to be innocent till proven guilty.

… My partners Mr Anurag Kashyap and Mr Vikramaditya Motwane have published defamatory tweets/articles/statements against me with an intent to settle personal scores, exact vendetta, and due to professional jealously and with the sole intent to defame me, malign my image and destroy my career and hence I request your good office not to rely upon any statement so made by them.

In the view of the above, since the matter is sub judice I request your good office not to take any action against me and not to terminate my membership with IFTDA in the interim and without giving me a personal hearing.”

As per recent reports, Vikas Bahl has filed a Rs 10 crore defamation case against his former partners Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. Moreover, the director has also asked the court to refrain both the filmmakers from making any public statements against him.

Also Read : Vikas Bahl LASHES out at Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane after victim REFUSES to litigate against him