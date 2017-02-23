Vikas Bahl, Imtiaz Ali and Rohit Shetty to be honoured for encouraging film tourism

These days, no film in Bollywood is complete without having picturesque locales of the foreign countries. Film makers who are hugely responsible for the same include the likes of Imtiaz Ali, Vikas Bahl and Rohit Shetty, who have made films like Jab We Met, Queen and Dilwale respectively. As recognition to their contribution for encouraging the concept of film tourism through their movies, the trio are being felicitated at the India International Film Tourism Conclave (IIFTC).

Imtiaz Ali, who, with his films Jab We Met, Rockstar, Highway, and Tamasha had beautifully captured the beauty and essence of the destinations they were shot in, will be honoured with the ‘IIFTC Impact Award’ for outstanding contribution to tourism. On the other hand, Vikas Bahl (whose Queen was shot in Paris and Amsterdam) will be awarded the ‘IIFTC Tourism Impact Award’ for cinematic excellence’. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty and Red Chillies Entertainment will be given the award for their ‘Gerua’ song (from their film Dilwale), which was shot in Iceland.

For the uninitiated, ‘IIFTC’, which happens to be a three-day mega film tourism event, will be held at a leading hotel in Mumbai. The said event is aimed at bringing together India’s biggest production houses under one roof. Besides India, the other countries who are being represented include Portugal, Abu Dhabi, Spain, Sri Lanka, Fiji, Finland, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Jordan, Cyprus, Sweden and Kenya.