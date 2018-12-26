Vijay Deverakonda says NO to Hindi debut in Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83

Gone are the days when Tamil, Telugu and even Malayalam actors ran after success in Bollywood, only to be signed sealed and snubbed in Bollywood. Even the greats like Shivaji Ganesan, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna were not spared. After attempting to find a footing in Bollywood, these legends scampered back to home turf.

The only legend of the South Indian film industry who refused to bite the Bollywood bait was Mahesh Babu. And now his juniors in the Telugu film industry are also following in his footsteps. Vijay Deverakonda, who is seen by many visionaries of the Telugu film industry as the successor to Mahesh Babu, is following in his senior’s footsteps.

Vijay, who has had spectacular run at the Telugu box office in 2018, has just turned a plum role in the Hindi film ’83, being directed by Kabir Khan. It features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and recreates the events leading up to India’s victory in the Cricket World Cup in 1983.

Various big names are being approached to play the cricketers in the 1983 World Cup. Vijay Devarakonda was offered the role of Krishnamachari Srikkanth, an offer politely declined by the actor.

Says a source close to Vijay, “Right now, he’s very busy with his commitments in Telugu. Vijay is, of course, looking forward to a Hindi film debut. But not in a film that already stars Ranveer Singh. No prizes for guessing who would have the most important role in the film.”

