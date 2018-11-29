Bollywood Hungama
Vijay Deverakonda has a fan in Sridevi’s daughter, Janhvi Kapoor

BySubhash K. Jha

Vijay Deverakonda, who is currently riding a crest of stardom after the  success of Taxiwala his third release this year, had an unexpected blush moment when the iconic Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor gushed over the Arjun Reddy star on the celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan.

Host Karan Johar added that Vijay was the new superstar of Telugu cinema. Vijay can’t stop blushing. Says the actor, “I didn’t see the show. But immediately after they spoke (about me), I started getting messages. What can I say? I am honoured and flattered. I would love to work with both of them sometime soon.”

While Vijay is tightlipped about his plans in Bollywood, sources say he is all set to make his Hindi debut for which his co-star in all likelihood may be Janhvi Kapoor.

Incidentally,Vijay is Janhvi’s mother Sridevi’s  fan. He has watched Mr India, Chalbaaz and some of  Tamil-Telugu films repeatedly.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor BLAST trolls for harassing Anshula Kapoor over Koffee With Karan guffaw

New notification