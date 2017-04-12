Vidyut Jammwal and Tiger Shroff respond after Ram Gopal Varma instigates them to fight against each other

Ram Gopal Varma somehow manages to get himself in controversies. In his recent rant, the filmmaker targeted Tiger Shroff once again and included Vidyut Jammwal too. In a series of tweets, RGV asked them to openly challenge each other in a fight to find out who is the better between the two of them.

Vidyut Jammwal did not react until Ram Gopal Varma made a call to him while being drunk. He spoke to RGV and leaked their personal conversation on Twitter with the caption “Forget the Shaolin Monk style, check out @RGVZoomin’s #drunkenmasterstyle.” In the audio clip, RGV instigates Vidyut to have a fight with Tiger. He also refers to the Heropanti actor as a transgender and tells, “Vidyut, you are the greatest man I have seen in my life. Tiger Shroff is the greatest woman I saw in my life. Bottom line is, whether you can beat the sh*t out of Tiger Shroff or not? ” He also abuses Tiger during his conversation.

When Tiger Shroff was contacted to comment on RGV’s harsh words, he said that he had seen the tweets and laughed over it. He called RGV very random. Addressing Vidyut as sir, he said that he and Vidyut are martial artists and the first rule of martial arts is that they don’t use it as an offensive. He informed that he would not want to use martial arts to fight anybody.

Tiger Shroff also asserted that Ram Gopal Varma and Vidyut Jammwal are his seniors and he would not want to talk against them either. When asked about RGV labelling him as a woman, he said that Ramu sir has the freedom of speech so he can say what he wants. He informed that he had not heard the recording and wouldn’t want to comment on it.

Vidyut Jammwal also shed some light about the entire Twitter rant against him and Tiger Shroff and what went down on the call. He informed that RGV had called him on Monday to discuss a few ideas and was praising him and his work. Later, he had called Vidyut to ask whether he had read his tweets. He told that he had gone through them and asked him why he would he make such remarks. Vidyut also informed that the recording was put out with RGV’s permission.

However, Ram Gopal Varma later apologised to both actors saying, “Though it was done in my usual fun way, I apologise to both @VidyutJammwal and @iTIGERSHROFF for the irritation caused.”

Talking about the audio clip made public my Vidyut Jammwal, RGV tweeted, “I want to thank @VidyutJammwal for the extraordinary expose not to the people about me, but for exposing me to myself about myself. I truly thank @VidyutJammwal for my changeover nd I want to apologise to Bruce Lee for not understanding him the way Vidyut made me realise.”