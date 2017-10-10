Vidya Balan won’t be allowed to view Roy Kapoor Films at CBFC

It is being suggested in a section of the press that Vidya Balan as a board member of Central Board of Film Certification ‘won’t’ be viewing the films that are produced by her husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor or feature her brother-in-law Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Balan’s marketing team have let it out that the actress has decided to stay away from the cinema of the Roy Kapoors on ethical grounds. However the truth of the matter is, Vidya Balan has no choice in the matter.

“She can’t sit for the censor viewing of the Roy Kapoors’ cinema even if she wanted to. CBFC guidelines clearly state that no censor board member can view films of any relative for certification. So where did this sacrificial Joan of Arc angle come in? Also, what films produced by her husband of featuring her brother-in-law do we have coming up for at least the next one year?”

Ouch.