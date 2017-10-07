Vidya Balan to skip CBFC screenings of Sidharth Roy Kapur and Aditya Roy Kapur’s films

One of the pleasant surprises of recent times was the inclusion of Vidya Balan in the reconstituted board of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after Pahlaj Nihalani was asked to step down from the post of the Chairman. Often, young actors who are busy with their acting commitments don’t take the responsibility of being a part of the CBFC. But Vidya Balan proved to be an exception.

And now she has earned respect from other CBFC members. As per reports, Vidya Balan has decided to excuse herself from the censor screenings of those films in which her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur or brothers-in-law Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunaal Roy Kapur are associated with. CBFC might get criticized under the pretext that a film was treated leniently because of a family member’s presence in the board of members. Hence, Vidya Balan’s decision has been welcomed by the board members.

On the film front, Vidya Balan’s next will be Tumhari Sulu, directed by Suresh Triveni. It also stars Manav Kaul and Neha Dhupia and is all set to release on November 24. Kunaal Roy Kapur recently had a release, The Final Exit. Aditya Roy Kapur reportedly is a part of 2 States director Abhishek Varman’s next Shiddat, that also features Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Siddharth Roy Kapur has formed Roy Kapur Films and he recently signed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director R S Prasanna for what should be the first film of the banner.

After Pahlaj Nihalani stepped down, Prasoon Joshi became the new CBFC chairman. Besides Vidya Balan, other members of the board include Gautami Tadimalla, Narendra Kohli, Naresh Chandra Lal, Neil Herbert Nongkynrih, Vivek Agnihotri, Waman Kendre, T S Nagabharana, Ramesh Patange, Vani Tripathi Tikoo, Jeevitha Rajasekhar and Mihir Bhuta.