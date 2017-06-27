Vidya Balan returns as the ambassador of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne festival

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is one of the largest Indian Film Festivals outside of India. The Festival is supported by the Victorian Government and last year was awarded the prestigious Melbourne Award which recognizes significant contributions to the city and highlights the inspirational stories and achievements of Melburnians from all walks of life. IFFM was the first Indian event to have ever won the Award.

This year’s Festival runs from the August 10 – 22 and will have Diversity as its central core theme. The Festival will show over 60 films from India, indie films and short films in 20 different languages. These films, from India and the subcontinent, include over 30 Australian premieres.



Mitu Bhowmick Lange, the Festival Director, is looking forward to screening such a diverse range of films “This August the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will present films that explore diversity and the endless potential of humanity. Audiences will immerse themselves in 13 days of film, including Bollywood blockbusters, powerful indie films and stunning documentaries from India and the subcontinent. These films were curated to entertain, inspire, enrage, engage and challenge viewers. We look forward to welcoming a fantastic line-up of guests and welcoming audiences to our screenings and special events.”

Once again, the much talented Vidya Balan returns as the ambassador of the festival. Speaking about her association with the festival and the theme of diversity with a special focus on films by female directors, Vidya said, “I am excited by the female directors and writers who have their work showing at the Festival. Over the past few years, a new generation of female Indian filmmakers has begun to shine on the global stage. To see women behind the camera and creating powerful pieces of art is reflective of the positive steps that the film industry in India and the subcontinent are taking.”