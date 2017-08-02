Vidya Balan receives this special invitation from Hyderabad weavers

In an industry where most actresses often opt for western outfits for appearances, Vidya Balan dared to bring sarees back into the Indian fashion scene. Her traditionally draped six-yard elegant outfit often grabbed attention and even made a glamorous statement.

A couple of years ago, the talented actress visited villages in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to observe weavers closely. Given her fondness for saree fabrics like cotton spun and hand woven silks, a popular group of Hyderabad weavers have invited Vidya Balan to launch their store. In fact, she is aware that Hyderabad is renowned for Pochampally sarees in cotton and silk fabric, Narayanpet sarees with gorgeous zari work and vibrant Gadwal sarees. A number of these sarees from the city are the most cherished in her wardrobe.

A source said, "Vidya has the most varied and enviable collection of sarees. Her wardrobe has sarees of every fabric, right from cotton to Kanjeevaram silk. She has always supported the revival of handloom and spoken about its importance and relevance."

Vidya Balan, who is the national brand ambassador for the Silk Board of India, is delighted to receive the invitation. “The launch is scheduled to happen in the coming month, and in order to support the weavers and handloom [industry], Vidya will be flying down to Hyderabad,” added the source.