Vidya Balan and her father to join hands with Farhan Akhtar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Farhan Akhtar and Vidya Balan were highly appreciated in Shaadi Ke Side Effects. This time round, Vidya Balan has teamed up yet again with Farhan Akhtar. No, it’s not for a film, but, to support Farhan Akhtar’s initiative MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination).

Besides Vidya Balan, her father P.R. Balan, will be starring in a special video, which is to be released around Father’s Day (June 18). The said video, which will be directed by Ashish Sawhny, will be a part of the campaign `Bus Ab Bahut Hogaya Enough is Enough’ by Population Foundation of India (PFI), which happens to be Farhan Akhtar’s social campaign MARD and Feroz Abbas Khan.

As per the buzz, the said video will have Vidya Balan’s father speaking about the sheer delight of being a father to two girls viz., Vidya Balan and her elder sister Priya Balan will also be sharing stories from their lives. Speaking about the same, Vidya Balan said that the video was a very special because it not only summarized the strength of her bond with her father, but also it mirrored the value of the girl child.

