Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal ACCUSED of showing a porn clip & making advances to a woman

The latest name to crop up in the ongoing MeToo movement is Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal and it is not even shocking anymore. With so many biggies embroiled in sexual harassment stories shared by countless women, here’s one more person named and shamed on social media. For those who don’t know, Sham is an award winning stunt director and the lady who named him was an AD on the outdoor shoots of one of his films. She recalled her horror at having being asked to have ‘a glass of vodka’ back in his room. When she declined, lying that she doesn’t drink, he did the most vile thing possible. He pulled out his phone and started showing her a porn clip. It did not end here. He kept bragging how she was missing out on things after declining his offer and how he had bought the porn clip from Bangkok. The lady, Nameeta Prakash, has named and shamed Kaushal and called out the hypocrisy of Bollywood. She said that the reason sexual predators thrive in the industry is because of the double standards harboured by people here.

On Monday, Sham Kaushal responded to the allegations and apologized for unintentionally causing hurt. “Ever since I have been working in this industry I have tried my best to be a good human being professionally and personally, never wishing to hurt or disrespect anyone. I have read the allegations made against me by some crew members. If I have unintentionally caused any hurt or anguish, I unconditionally apologise to the ladies, to the production houses, and to each & every member of the film fraternity,” he wrote on Twitter.

Other big names which came up in this controversy are: Nana Patekar, Vivek Agnihotri, Sajid Khan, Vikas Bahl, Mukesh Chabbra, Alok Nath, Subhash Kapoor, among others. Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar are among the big stars who have taken cognizance of this and have lashed out at those accused with sexual misconduct. They have refused to work with the accused until they’re proven innocent.

It is encouraging to see that Bollywood is finally waking up to the harsh reality of this industry and the abused are finding the voice to bring the harasses to justice. Those who are already accused have to fight legal cases and be accountable for their actions.