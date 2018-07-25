Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan starrer Manmarziyaan to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2018

Anurag Kashyap, who is basking in the success of his Netflix series Sacred Games, is gearing up for the release of his next directorial Manmarziyaan. The film, starring Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan, will have its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2018. The film Manmarziyaan aka Husband Material will premiere at TIFF before releasing on September 21.

Anurag Kashyap, director, confirmed the news on his social media and said, “‘Manmarziyaan’ aka ‘Husband Material’ premieres at TIFF before releasing on September 21.” According to the official synopsis on TIFF’s site, the film is a story of a spirited girl who finds herself caught in a complicated love triangle while burdened with societal and familial pressures.

The film has been produced by Phantom Films and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions. It is written by Kanika Dhillon and the soundtrack is by Amit Trivedi.

Besides Manmarziyaan, another Indian film to premiere at TIFF is Nandita Das’ directorial Manto starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

