Vicky Kaushal in Karan Johar’s comedy flick!

He likes to add drama and create romance on screen. And that was in ample amount in Karan Johar’s earlier anthology Bombay Talkies but this time around he is looking out for something different. Earlier, we had mentioned that the Bombay Talkies directors are coming together to make another anthology of four films yet again. While Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap and Zoya Akhtar have already kicked off their projects for the second anthology, now we hear that Karan Johar has decided to explore the element of comedy for his story.

Although earlier there were reports about the filmmaker-producer turning to romance for his film in the anthology, now we hear that Karan Johar is keen on making a comedy film and has even reportedly signed Vicky Kaushal for the same. Vicky, who is known for his unconventional roles, will be collaborating with the commercial filmmaker Karan Johar for the first time on a subject they never attended and it would probably be a litmus test for both of them. Interestingly, Kaushal is a part of Karan Johar’s forthcoming production Raazi which features him in the role of a Pakistani soldier.

A source confirmed the latest development saying, “The series will be an out and out comedy where Karan will unleash his creativity to the brim. Karan approached Vicky after seeing the rushes of Raazi and after giving screen test Vicky was selected to play the main lead. The final paperwork is yet to take place next week.”

The anthology in question will be produced by Ashi Dua and presented by Ronnie Screwvala.